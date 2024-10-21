Manitoba weather forecast: When will the cooler temperatures begin?

Enjoy this last day of soaring temperatures in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba because they are about to change, and sky conditions will be changing along with them.

We’ll have a pair of lows over Alberta and Saskatchewan Monday to thank for that.

Until then, daytime highs will sail into the low 20s in the sunshine with reasonably light winds this afternoon.

Conditions across the northern half of the province have already changed considerably as the Saskatchewan low approaches.

Most northern regions, from Lynn Lake to Gillam, will see snow today, as temperatures struggle to reach the freezing mark and continue this evening.

Thompson could get as much as 5 cm of snow Monday afternoon.

Other areas, including Flin Flon and Norway House where temperatures are warmer, will see showers today, but as it becomes cooler tonight, snow or freezing drizzle are possible.

Up next - that Alberta low. It is also heading our way with rain showers, falling temperatures, and possibly flurries.

It will start to spread showers in southern Manitoba, starting in the southwest, overnight and on Tuesday morning.

Showers are expected to move into Winnipeg early Tuesday morning in time for most of the commute.

As the system moves off, there is the possibility of flurries late tomorrow and overnight into Wednesday, most likely for communities around the south end of Lake Winnipeg.

Sunshine is expected in Winnipeg on Wednesday and for the next few days to follow.