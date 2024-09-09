Manitoba weather: How long will the heat stick around?

Monday is the start of a hot week for Winnipeg and across Manitoba, not just for September, but for any time of the year.

Expect highs in the low 30s with the sunshine and winds across southern Manitoba.

Winnipeg’s forecast high is 30 C, but that won’t come close to breaking a maximum temperature record for September 9.

For that, we have to go back to 1906 when the temperature in the city soared to 36.1 C.

Still, the normal daytime high for this time of year is just 19 C.

However, there is a good chance the western side of the province could set some records today. Many areas in the southwest are forecast to reach around 33 C.

Temperatures in most of northern Manitoba will also shoot up into the upper 20s in the sunshine this afternoon.

Sunny conditions and mid to upper-20s highs are on tap today in northwestern Ontario, too.

While a ridge of high pressure is keeping the sky clear over Manitoba today, the effects of a low pressure system leaving northern Alberta will affect us soon here.

The cold front associated with the low will arrive in Manitoba on Tuesday morning. It will drag wildfire smoke along with it from forest fires in British Columbia.

But the smoke won’t stick around long. It will ease up behind the front as it passes through tomorrow.

The front also won’t be too strong as it moves across the province, so it won’t bring a drastic change in temperatures.

Daytime highs will be closer to the mid-20s on Wednesday in the south, before heating up again for the rest of the week.