Manitoba weather: What will the conditions be for the Banjo Bowl?

    Weather conditions will be great this weekend for Goldeyes and Bombers fans - and for teddy bears!

    A low pressure disturbance is making its way out of Manitoba and into northwestern Ontario and Minnesota on Friday.

    As it does, high pressure over northern Saskatchewan will spread into Manitoba, bringing sunshine and generally stable conditions today.

    Southern regions will be quite sunny with light winds and daytime highs of 19 C or 20 C.

    In the north, temperatures should rise into the mid to upper teens with a mix of sun and cloud.

    Up in the northeast, however, conditions will be cloudier with strong and gusting south winds.

    Meanwhile, heat will start to build today in western Saskatchewan and will spread east over the next few days.

    But first, if you’re heading out to tonight’s Winnipeg Goldeyes playoff game, it will be a nice night with a mostly clear sky and light winds. But grab a jacket; it will cool off later in the game.

    Temperatures will already be much warmer on Saturday. If your next sports stop is the Banjo Bowl tomorrow afternoon at Princess Auto Stadium, look for sunshine, light winds, and a daytime high in the mid-20s.

    By Sunday, sunshine and warm temperatures will continue. That’s great news for teddy bears and everyone else who will be attending the first Teddy Bears’ Picnic at Assiniboine Park in five years!

    Prolonged heat will continue throughout the next week in Winnipeg.

