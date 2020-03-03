WINNIPEG -- Rienna Skelton, a professional weightlifter, was hoping to improve on her score from last year's Junior World Championships, but due to COVID-19 concerns, that won't be happening.

The International Weightlifting Federation announced that the Junior World Championships, which were supposed to be in Bucharest, Romania, on March 13, have been cancelled for safety precautions.

��The Junior World Championships in Bucharest has been CANCELLED! ��

Unfortunately due to the Covid-19 Virus spreading worldwide, IWF has taken the decision to cancel the Junior World Championships in Bucharest, Romania, for safety precautions.

The Manitoba athlete said it was disappointing to hear the event was cancelled.

"I've definitely trained hard coming up to it, and then it kind of is disappointing that nobody gets to show it off, or have a competition," said Skelton.

She said when she received the news, she was told the federation was more concerned about travel and getting home from the competition, rather than people getting the COVID-19 virus.

The 18-year-old was set to represent Canada, along with six other athletes, at the event.

"It was going to be kind of fun. We were going to travel as a team, and I know that they've worked really hard to get there as well. So yeah, it's definitely a tough situation."

Skelton competed at the junior championships in 2019 and she maxed out at 173 kilograms. She said she was hoping to improve on that result and increase her max that she has set so far this year.

"I've been kind of stuck at one particular total, 183 kilos. So the goal for worlds this year was to increase that."

STAYING POSITIVE DESPITE NEGATIVE NEWS

Even though this has been a tough situation, Skelton is staying positive throughout all of it and is now focusing on her next competition.

"Me and my coach kind of re-evaluated my goals and what we wanted to do. I'm going to compete at senior nationals in May in Kelowna and so it'll be the next thing coming up."

"It's kind of nice, we have now lots of time to improve on things and hopefully we will have kind of those same goals that I had for worlds."