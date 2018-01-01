

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s New Year’s baby was born in Winnipeg at the Health Sciences Centre.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) said the baby girl named Willow arrived a half hour after midnight.

The WRHA said she was born at 12:33 a.m., weighing seven pounds 13 ounces.

In a tweet shortly before 10 a.m., the WRHA said the family is enjoying time with their new addition in privacy.