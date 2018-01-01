Featured
Manitoba welcomes New Year's baby girl
Manitoba’s New Year’s baby was born in Winnipeg at the Health Sciences Centre.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 1, 2018 11:15AM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 1, 2018 11:16AM CST
Manitoba’s New Year’s baby was born in Winnipeg at the Health Sciences Centre.
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) said the baby girl named Willow arrived a half hour after midnight.
The WRHA said she was born at 12:33 a.m., weighing seven pounds 13 ounces.
In a tweet shortly before 10 a.m., the WRHA said the family is enjoying time with their new addition in privacy.
Baby Willow, 7lb 13oz was born to delighted parents @hsc_winnipeg at 1233 am this morning #newyearsbaby #winnipeg. Her family is enjoying the morning together in privacy.— WRHA (@WinnipegRHA) January 1, 2018