

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP have issued a Manitoba-wide warrant of arrest for a 40-year-old man in connection with an incident last month in La Salle, Man.

RCMP said around 5:10 a.m. on Dec. 20 they received a report about an assault at a home, at which time the suspect had already fled in a vehicle.

The Mounties said they located the vehicle, and tried to pull the suspect over but he didn’t stop.

Brett Owen Poncelet is wanted on charges of assault, uttering threats and operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police.

RCMP believe Poncelet could be dangerous and unpredictable and ask the public to call Headingly RCMP at 204-888-0358 with any tips or information.