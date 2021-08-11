WINNIPEG -- The Canadian Red Cross said members of several Manitoba First Nations communities forced to evacuate due to wildfires are now able to return home.

More than 2,500 residents of Berens River First Nation, Bloodvein First Nation, Tataskweyak Cree Nation and Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation have either returned to their communities or will be back in their communities by the end of the week after leaders determined the communities were safe to return to.

“The Canadian Red Cross had been supporting members from Bloodvein and Berens River since July 19,” the organization said in a statement. “Both communities were fully evacuated, with 680 from Bloodvein and 1,200 from Berens River.

“For both Tataskweyak and Nisichawayasihk, the evacuated community members were those with health concerns and their friends and family supports. There were 590 evacuees from Tataskweyak.”

The residents had been staying in hotels in Winnipeg, Brandon and Thompson after wildfires in Manitoba throughout July forced them to leave their homes.

Berens River and Tataskweyak residents started returning home Monday, and the Red Cross said almost all people evacuated were home by Tuesday. Forty-nine residents of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation that had been in Winnipeg since Aug. 5 returned home on Tuesday, the Red Cross said.

The return home began Wednesday for Bloodvein residents and is expected to be done by Thursday.

The Red Cross said by Thursday, only residents from Pauingassi First Nation and Little Grand Rapids First Nation will be in Winnipeg at hotels.

“There are currently 475 evacuated members from Pauingassi and 960 from Little Grand Rapids. There is no timeline yet for members of either First Nation to return home,” the organization said.

There are 143 active wildfires burning in Manitoba.