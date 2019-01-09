

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP have issued a plea for information on the whereabouts of a woman who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 29.

Police said that’s the day Tanys Hughes, 29, left Nelson House, Man., telling her family she was heading to Winnipeg. She was reported missing Jan. 3.

Hughes is described as being five-foot-four with short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red parka and black pants.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call RCMP in Nelson House at 204-326-4452 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers.