The Independent Investigation Unit is investigating after a woman was allegedly injured while being arrested in November. On Nov. 27, officers responded to a call in Dauphin, Man. Upon arrival police arrested a 25-year-old woman for breach of peace. During her arrest the woman was uncooperative and officers used force to control her.

The woman then complained that she had pain in her knee and was transported to the hospital where she was held overnight.

On Dec. 4, the RCMP was contacted by the same woman for an unrelated matter, at which time she disclosed she was allegedly injured during her previous arrest. The RCMP then notified the IIU.

On Dec. 5, it was confirmed that the woman did sustain a fractured left fibula. A mandatory investigation will be conducted by the IIU.