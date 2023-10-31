Manitoba woman creates haunted Halloween forest for First Nations community

One Manitoba woman is bringing some spooky Halloween magic to her First Nations community.

Lorraine Sinclair created a haunted forest on Little Saskatchewan First Nation, and it’s filled with scary sights, wicked witches, spooky skeletons and even a ghost town.

She said she started putting this together for her grandchildren in 2020 when Halloween celebrations were cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My daughter and I both decided that it’s not going to be cancelled for the kids,” she said.

“So we made a tiny little path and it just took off from there.”

Lorraine Sinclair began putting this event together in 2020 during the pandemic.

Though the Halloween event started off small, it’s grown over the years, with hundreds of kids visiting last year.

Sinclair said the haunted forest provides a special treat for the children on the First Nation.

“They love it. I get a lot of really good compliments, little comments that the kids make. They’re so cute,” she said.

Sinclair added that the event requires a lot of hard work and help from volunteers.

“People are so good, and [they’re] dropping off some candy donations and food,” she said.

Visitors of the haunted forest said it is definitely worth the trip, but recommend that people bundle up for the cold.

- With files from CTV’s Jill Macyshon.

The haunted forest features many spooky sights, including witches and skeletons.