WINNIPEG -- After a devastating house fire, a 71-year-old woman received a gift she calls, “The best Christmas present I think I’ve ever had in my life.”

On the morning of Dec. 21, Eleanor Kendall received the keys to her new house built for free by the Mennonite Disaster Service

THE FIRE

After losing her husband several years ago, Kendall said she’s a light sleeper. That helped her when she woke up to the smell of smoke one morning in March.

She couldn’t find the source until she went to her back porch.

“I opened the door and all I saw was flames shooting and black smoke,” exclaimed Kendall.

When the fire was finally put out, she was left with nothing.

THE NEW HOUSE

When Mennonite Disaster Service, an organization which repairs homes damaged from natural disasters, heard about Kendall’s house, it knew it had to help.

“For Eleanor, it was someone who really didn’t have any resources or no way of getting her home fixed again,” said John Longhurst, communications coordinator for the Mennonite Disaster Service.

“When you lose your home you lose so much more than just your house and the thing in it. You lose your sense of self and your hope,” Longhurst said.

For Kendall, the new house is very important.

“It means independence. It means I don’t have to depend on other people,” said Kendall.

After receiving the keys to her new house on Saturday morning, she said she is beginning to settle into her new home.

“It’s two bedrooms, one big and a smaller one, lots of closet space. Two sinks. They even supplied me with a new washer and dryer!” she said excitedly.

Kendall had never heard of the Mennonite Disaster Service prior to organization building her house. She believes the Red Cross gave her name to service.

“I couldn’t have asked for better help. Every time I think of it I get emotional,” uttered Kendall while getting choked up. “It goes to show there is kindness in the world and people do care.”

A local charity drive was also organized where people gave donations of food, clothing and cash.

Clearly grateful, Kendall assured, “Bit by bit I’ll rebuild everything again.”