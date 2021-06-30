WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba woman who was transferred to Ontario for COVID-19 treatment at the start of the month has died.

According to a spokesperson for Shared Health, the woman in her 70s was sent out of the province on June 4. Her death will be reflected in the province’s COVID-19 fatality count in the coming days.

This brings the total number of Manitoba patients who died while receiving care out of the province to 12.

Since May 18, Manitoba has sent 57 critically ill COVID-19 patients to other provinces for care, which includes transferring 53 patients to Ontario, two to Alberta and two to Saskatchewan.

Currently, there are nine Manitoba COVID-19 patients being treated at hospitals in Ontario. Thirty-six Manitobans have returned to the province to continue their care in Manitoba.

As of midnight on Wednesday, 130 Manitobans were in intensive care, including the nine people in Ontario and 121 people in local ICUs for both COVID -19 and non-COVID-19 care. The pre-pandemic capacity for the province’s critical care was 72 patients.

Shared Health notes that 17 of the 55 COVID-19 patients in ICUs are under the age of 40.