WINNIPEG -- A 16-year-old male living in Opaskwayak Cree Nation was charged with firearms offences following a disturbance at a home on New Year’s Eve.

RCMP officers from The Pas were responding to an unrelated incident on Miskisew Street in the community when they heard a gunshot come from a neighbouring residence. According to RCMP, two males were seen leaving the residence and started arguing in the street. One of the males allegedly had two separate firearms.

When officers ordered the male to drop the guns and told him he was under arrest, he ran back into the residence. Officers said they saw the man enter a room in the home, but after a short time, he left the home without the firearms and was arrested.

RCMP said further investigation revealed the male, who was a resident of the home, allegedly pointed the gun at another male and discharged a single shot into a wall in the basement.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was released from custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.