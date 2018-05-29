

A Manitoba man who was convicted of first-degree murder in 1987 could soon have his name cleared.

Frank Ostrowski spent 23 years in prison and nine years on probation for ordering the shooting death of a drug dealer.

His conviction was largely based on the testimony of a witness who had separate charges of cocaine possession stayed. In 2014, the federal government deemed this case a likely miscarriage of justice and ordered the Manitoba Court of Appeal to review it.

“As long as I’m acquitted, you know, take all these bands off of me and set me free, because what they did is wrong,” said Ostrowski, who was in court on Monday.

The Crown is asking the court for a judicial stay of proceedings, which would permanently end the case. The defence wants to see him formally acquitted.