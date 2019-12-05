WINNIPEG -- It is every Canadian hockey player's dream to one day have the maple leaf on their chest and represent their country.

Marc Pelletier won’t be going to the Olympics but he will be representing Canada in Italy at the 2019 Winter Deaflympics.

Pelletier, who is from Ste. Anne, is hoping to backstop Team Canada to a gold medal.

“Hopefully we bring the gold home,” said Pelletier. “We have been practicing so hard. We have been working out a lot. It’s been a great experience so far. I’m really happy I’m part of this experience.”

Pelletier, who currently plays hockey in a deaf league, is the only Manitoban on the team and he said he has a lot of pride not only representing the country but his province as well.

When it comes to having a hearing impairment and playing goal, Pelletier noted it does make the position more difficult.

“The biggest thing is you don’t hear the person behind you,” said Pelletier. “If you are at the corner of the net and you don’t hear the guy behind you, they yell and you don’t hear them. You have to look for it.”

Pelletier is going to Italy on Dec. 9, and the Deaflympics go from Dec. 12-21.