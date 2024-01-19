Manitoban got a call for help; it turned out to be a scam and cost them $9K

The Brandon Police Service (BPS) is warning the public about the grandparent scam after receiving more than 30 calls about the scheme on Wednesday.

According to police, the scheme involves a phone call where a person pretends to be the victim’s grandchild, claiming they were in an accident and need money for bail. In some cases, the caller pretends to be the grandchild’s lawyer who offers to make arrangements to get money.

The BPS notes that one victim reported sending $9,000 in bitcoin due to this scheme. Police are investigating this incident.

Residents are reminded that if they receive a phone call like this to hang up and to never send anyone money.