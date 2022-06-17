Manitoban recognized for efforts to hire more employees with disabilities

Nelson Braun has spent much of the last two years printing and scanning shipping labels for the countless packages that come in and out of Parian Logistics.

Working in the shipping and receiving department, Braun is tasked with meticulous work that suits him well, thanks to his sharp memory and keen attention to detail.

His coworkers make the gig even better.

"They like to joke around and interact with me. They rely on me,” he said.

Parian Logistics handles e-commerce and real estate management for a number of clothing retailers.

Braun was referred to the distribution company by Level It Up – one of several social enterprises that help companies find and employ people experiencing disabilities.

General manager Neal Medeiros said creating an inclusive environment was top of mind when Parian opened its sprawling Gamble Place warehouse in 2018.

"We started off small, and once we found an individual that fit a role and was an asset to the company, we reached out to the different employment agencies that offer support for people experiencing disabilities, and they would fill in the gaps,” he said, noting they have also partnered with Premiere Personnel, SCE LifeWorks, Connect Employment, Equal Opportunities West and Work and Social Opportunities Inc. (WASO).

Thirty per cent of Parian's current workforce are people experiencing disabilities.

Medeiros' push to create a more inclusive workplace recently won him the Mark Wafer Award for Business Excellence from the Canadian Association of Supported Employment.

"We were surprised, but we were also very honored,” he said.

However, advocates say not all workplaces share Medeiros' philosophy.

Richard Cockrem works in employment services at WASO, one of the partner agencies that helps companies like Parian find and employ adults living with intellectual disabilities.

"There’s lots of misconceptions around people experiencing disabilities and their capabilities of doing the work at their place of business,” Cockrem said.

“That hesitancy usually translates into (employers) overlooking or bypassing those individuals who are disclosing their disabilities at the application process."

It's a sentiment potentially reflected in employment data from Statistics Canada.

A 2017 survey found 76 per cent of those ages 25 to 64 with mild disabilities were employed, while only 31 per cent of that same age group with severe disabilities found employment.

Meanwhile, 39 per cent of those not employed and not currently in school had the potential to work.

With reports of employers struggling to fill jobs, Monique Constant with Manitoba Possible said hiring candidates with disabilities is good business in more ways than one.

"Workers with disabilities possess skills and experience that can offer employers a competitive edge. There's also the benefit of loyalty, lower turnover rates and then there's also the benefit of improving a company's morale and overall culture,” she said.

Mediros said he hopes the success Parian has had in creating an inclusive workforce will inspire other employers to follow suit.

“I think a lot of times, people think those with disabilities don't have the ability to work," he said.

"Ultimately, they have abilities and we have to take the time match the job to the person’s abilities and realistically, they can do everything if given the chance,” he said.