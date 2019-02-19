

CTV Winnipeg





Two Manitobans are facing charges of trafficking and possession after Ontario Provincial Police seized 21 cases of unmarked cigarettes and cigars Sunday.

Police were doing traffic patrol in the Rossport, Ont., area when they stopped a car.

It was then, police said, they came across 21 cases, containing around 200,000 unmarked cigarettes and cigars. The trafficked tobacco was seized.

George Mike Saunders of Winnipeg and Candice Kowal of Garson, Man. were charged with trafficking in contraband tobacco, possession of unmarked cigarettes and possessing them for sale.

The accused were released, but will appear in court in Schreiber, Ont.