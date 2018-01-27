

The Canadian Press





Ottawa is trying to determine if a major flood control system planned for Manitoba needs an environmental review.

The province's Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin Outlet projects would see channels built to divert flood waters.

The 500-million dollar project would affect highways, roads and bridges in the flood-prone region.

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency says it wants to hear from the public on whether it should review the plans.

The deadline for making a submission is February 12th.