Manitobans being warned of snow squalls, blowing snow

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning Manitobans to be prepared for blowing snow and snow squalls on Wednesday.

The weather agency issued blowing snow advisories for several communities, including Winnipeg, saying the weather conditions will cause poor visibility in the Red River Valley throughout the day.

It notes the blowing snow is a result of “lake-effect flurries occurring concurrently with northerly winds gusting from 70 to 80 km/h.” Within Winnipeg, the reduced visibility will be most prevalent in open areas and in the vicinity of the Perimeter Highway.

The northern Red River Valley will see improved visibility by Wednesday afternoon, while the south is expected to see improvements in the evening.

Blowing snow can make travel dangerous. If you’re visibility is reduced while driving, you should slow down, watch for taillights and be prepared to stop.

Snow squalls expected

ECCC has also issued snow squall warnings and watches for a number of communities, including Berens River and Bloodvein.

It notes it expects snow squalls will last from Wednesday morning to evening, bringing with them five to 10 centimetres of snow.

Under snow squall bands, visibilities can be reduced, and snow can quickly accumulate.

ECCC warns that snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably, changing from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres. Travel may be dangerous due to sudden weather changes.

Along with the blowing snow, temperatures are supposed to feel like -26 with the windchill during the day Wednesday, dipping to -29 overnight in Winnipeg.

The city is reminding people to take extra precautions during these cold temperatures.

Older adults and young kids shouldn't be outside for long periods of time and pets should be inside with limited time outdoors.

Winnipeggers are told to watch for the symptoms of hypothermia – confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness, and stiff muscles. People are told to call 911 if someone needs help.

If people need to warm up, they can go to city facilities.