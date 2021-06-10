WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is encouraging Manitobans to get outside this weekend by offering free family fishing and provincial park access.

Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Blaine Pedersen and Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard made the announcement in a news release on Thursday morning, noting that summer family fishing weekends have been offered for nearly 30 years.

“This weekend, we encourage Manitobans to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and participate in recreational fishing free of charge,” Pedersen said.

“This has been a tough year, and while there may still be some public health restrictions, it’s a great opportunity to spend time together with members of your household and carefully explore Manitoba’s abundant fisheries and parks.”

The province notes that on June 12 and 13, anglers will be permitted to fish without a licence, except in national parks where a federal licence is required.

Provincial park access will also be free from June 11 to June 12. However, regular camping fees still apply if Manitobans plans to spend the night at a campground.

Guillemard said there is no better way to enjoy a weekend in the province than by visiting a provincial park.

“We all need to find ways to embrace nature, while at the same time remembering to follow all the latest public health guidelines,” she said.

Manitoba adds that any anglers fishing without a licence this weekend will be allowed to keep a conservation licence limit of fish, which varies by species. All other rules and regulations apply.

These rules and regulations can be found in the 2021 Manitoba Anglers’ Guide, which can be accessed online.