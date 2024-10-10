Manitobans could soon be paying more for natural gas

Manitobans could be paying more for natural gas in the future.

On Wednesday, Manitoba Hydro announced that its subsidiary Centra Gas Manitoba Inc. filed a rate application with the Public Utilities Board of Manitoba (PUB). According to the Crown corporation, the application asks the PUB to approve, on an interim basis, an average natural gas revenue increase of 4.5 per cent beginning on Nov. 1, 2024.

Hydro noted that with the proposed rates, the typical residential household would see an average increase of about 3.9 per cent or $2 month.

In the application, Centra says the increase is needed to cover the costs of running the natural gas system and performing the required maintenance.

The application does not include gas commodity rates, which are adjusted by the PUB in a separate process.

This is the first general rate application filed by Centra since 2018.

More information on the rate application is available online.