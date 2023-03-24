Manitobans dazzled by northern lights dancing in sky

Manitobans were treated to a stunning display of the northern lights on Thursday night, as the sky was lit up with swirls of green.

From Beausejour to Portage la Prairie to Riverton, Manitobans from all around the province caught a glimpse of the spectacular display of lights.

According to the Weather Network, it was the effects of an “immense” coronal hole – a large gap in the solar atmosphere – that caused the bright display of the northern lights in Canada on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Though this phenomenon is mostly spotted in the Northwest Territories and the Prairie provinces, the northern lights were seen around Canada on Thursday, including making an appearance in southern Ontario.

- With files from CTV London’s Kristylee Varley.

The Northern Lights seen from a home in north Winnipeg on March 23, 2023. (Source: Krystelle Capulong)

The Northern Lights in Beausejour on March 23, 2023.

The Northern Lights seen just north of Riverton on March 23, 2023. (Source: Jason Hudson)

