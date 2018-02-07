

CTV Winnipeg





Juno nominations were announced on Tuesday and there are a group of Manitobans in the mix.

In categories ranging from contemporary Christian to classical solo, Manitobans racked up six nominations in total.

Here is a list of all the Manitoba nominations:

1. Fred Penner, Children’s Album of the Year for Hear the Music

2. Indian City, Indigenous Music Album of the Year for Here & Now

3. The Color, Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album for First Day of My Life

4. Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble for The Shaman & Arctic Symphony

5. James Ehnes, Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble for Beethoven & Schubert:Violin Concerto

6. James Ehnes, Classical Album of the Year: Solo or Chamber for Bethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 6 & 9 ‘Kreutzer’

The Junos will air on March 25.