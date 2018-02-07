Featured
Manitobans earn six Juno nominations
Fred Penner has been nominated for a Juno for his album Hear the Music.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 7:49AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 7, 2018 9:04AM CST
Juno nominations were announced on Tuesday and there are a group of Manitobans in the mix.
In categories ranging from contemporary Christian to classical solo, Manitobans racked up six nominations in total.
Here is a list of all the Manitoba nominations:
1. Fred Penner, Children’s Album of the Year for Hear the Music
2. Indian City, Indigenous Music Album of the Year for Here & Now
3. The Color, Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album for First Day of My Life
4. Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble for The Shaman & Arctic Symphony
5. James Ehnes, Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble for Beethoven & Schubert:Violin Concerto
6. James Ehnes, Classical Album of the Year: Solo or Chamber for Bethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 6 & 9 ‘Kreutzer’
The Junos will air on March 25.