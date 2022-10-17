Manitobans encouraged to get their flu shot as soon as possible

The Manitoba government is encouraging residents to get their flu shot as soon as possible.

In a Monday news release, the province said that anyone aged six months or older is eligible for the flu vaccine.

Beginning this year, Manitoba has also expanded eligibility for the high-dose flu shot -- which offers provides the strongest protection available against the flu -- to anyone over the age of 65. Previously, this vaccine was only available to older adults in remote northern communities, personal care homes and group facilities.

“Flu cases tend to peak over the fall and winter months in Manitoba, but there are things that we can all do to protect ourselves,” said Health Minister Audrey Gordon in the news release.

“Winter wellness means getting your flu vaccine, while also taking time to stay active, eat healthy meals and keep connected with the people you care about.

Both the regular and high-dose flu shot are available free of charge.

The Pneu-P-23 vaccine, which protects against pneumococcal disease, is also offered for free to those aged 65 and older. The Pneu-P-23 vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines and is available at many of the same locations.

To find a location offering the flu vaccine, Manitobans can use the online vaccine finder. Appointments at regional clinics can be made online or by calling 1-844-626-8222. Manitobans can also contact medical clinics or pharmacies directly. Some locations may also allow walk-ins.

“Vaccination is one of the best tools we have to help reduce the spread and severity of respiratory viruses, like the flu and COVID-19,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

“Public health encourages all Manitobans to be up to date on all of the vaccines you’re eligible for. You can layer on even more protection by washing your hands, staying home when you’re sick and covering your cough. These simple steps will help to keep us all healthier and protect our health-care system for those who need it most.”

Manitoba notes that it is safe to get a flu or pneumococcal vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

However, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization has a precautionary recommendation for those aged six months to four years old to leave a 14-day interval between the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines. Before getting a COVID-19 vaccine, parents or guardians of kids in this age group should talk to a health-care provider if their child is scheduled or has already gotten their flu shot.

Last year, more than 400,000 doses of the flu shot were administered in Manitoba.