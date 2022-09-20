Ceremonial gunfire rang out on the Manitoba Legislature grounds to honour Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral.

A royal gun salute of 96 rounds took place to honour each year of the late monarch’s life.

Linda Blair joined the crowds on the grounds to take in the ceremony. The Queen has been a fixture throughout her entire life, and she wanted to find a way to honour her.

“All my life, I have seen The Queen in the very different stages of her life, and she’s always been a woman I could look up to and admire, and this is just the final way that I can say goodbye,” she told CTV News Winnipeg after the ceremony.

Ken Kuhn first met Queen Elizabeth as an Air Cadet during a parade in Vancouver for her coronation in the ‘50s.

“My memory is that I fainted on the parade, so I fainted for The Queen,” he recalled, laughing.

He came to the ceremony Monday to pay his respects to Her Royal Highness, who he believes was a pillar of dependability for Canada.

“I think the constitutional monarchy provides some continuity and stability to our country, and certainly Queen Elizabeth II has served the commonwealth and the nation in an exemplary way, so I’m here to honour her,” he said.

The late monarch’s legacy is a complicated one for Velma Anderson. She came to the ceremony wearing an Every Child Matters shirt, to pay tribute to Indigenous children sent to residential schools.

“It’s all about the residential school survivors for me. I’m honouring them today,” she said.

PROVINCE TO LIVE STREAM MEMORIAL SERVICE

The province is also holding an invitation-only memorial service at 7 p.m. Monday at St. John’s Anglican Cathedral in Winnipeg. It can be viewed via live stream on the province’s YouTube page.

The church’s bell will toll 96 times before the service begins.

The province has also flown the flags on all provincial buildings at half-mast, while black ribbon has been placed on The Queen’s portrait in room 200 of the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The Queen’s cipher will also be projected outside the front of the Manitoba Legislative Building under the Golden Boy for the rest of the period of mourning, while the fountain in Memorial Park is lit purple in recognition of The Queen’s colour designation for her Platinum Jubilee.

Additionally, the Centennial Flame on Memorial Boulevard has been lit and will burn until the end of the mourning period.

A book of condolences has also been placed at the base of the grand staircase in the Manitoba Legislative Building, and has been signed by the lieutenant-governor, the premier, the mayor of Winnipeg and more.

The public is also invited to sign books of condolences during the rest of the mourning period, as well. Details on where to sign the books can be found on the province’s website.