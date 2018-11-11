100 years ago people laid down their weapons, marking the end of the First World War.

The Armistice, an agreement between the Allies and Germany, brought a ceasefire on Nov. 11, 1918.

Around the world and here in Winnipeg, many stopped to reflect on history and the sacrifices of war.

On Sunday, thousands of Manitobans gathered at the RBC Convention Centre to remember and pay respect to all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice through music, poetry, and silence at the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.

Manitoba's Lieutenant Governor Janice Filmon, Premier Brain Pallister and Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman laid wreaths, along with officials from the Canadian Government, veterans groups and police.

Helping place one for the War Amps, 97-year-old second world war veteran Bill Neil.

“I was stubborn enough to say they can't get me, but they did get me a little bit,” he said.

“Everything he went through must have been really tough, and I'm just very grateful because I wouldn't be here, and I'm super proud, very proud of him,” said Neil’s grandson Carson.

The importance of the day was not lost on cadets Camilla Opida and Samantha Macalipay who took part in the last march.

"I just felt it was an honour to be here and to wear my uniform,” said Opida.

"Really sad to leave their families and go to war with the knowledge they might not come back,” said Samantha Macalipay.

Leading up to The Armistice, the last 100 days of the First World war were bloody.

Canadians and Newfoundlanders helped push the enemy to defeat, but with great cost.

Veterans Affairs Canada said online close to 46,000 of them were wounded or killed.

Overall it said about 650,000 Canadians and Newfoundlanders served in the First World War, with more than 66,000 dying and 172,000 being wounded.

