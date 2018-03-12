

When it comes to health care Manitobans say they are happy with CancerCare Manitoba, but unhappy with hospital overcrowding, according to a Manitoba doctor and MLA.

Liberal Health Critic Dr. Jon Gerrard has been travelling across the province and meeting with residents to ask their thoughts on the health care system.

Gerrard has had check-ups in Brandon, Grandview, The Pas, Flin Flon and Thompson. On Sunday he had his final meeting in Winnipeg.

Gerrard said many residents are pleased with CancerCare Manitoba and he thinks the way the organization operates can be emulated in other areas of health care.

On the other hand, he said people are dissatisfied with overcrowding in hospitals and cuts to urgent care.

Gerrard also said that mental health is one of several areas where people want more money invested.

“Mental health is an important area (that people want money invested) and in psychological services. (People want more money) in peer support for the meth crisis, investing in a drug stabilization unit, and the transitional approaches, so that people with meth addiction and meth psychosis can be helped,” Gerrard said.

Gerrard plans to present his findings at the Manitoba Legislature.