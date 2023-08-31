Manitobans honour lives lost to drug overdoses

Manitobans who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses took a moment to honour them on Thursday.

Overdose Awareness Manitoba and Moms Stop The Harm hosted a harm reduction fair at the Manitoba Legislature.

It included naloxone training, and people sharing their experiences with addiction and loss.

"When you lose a loved one, it's very hard to come forward and talk about it,” said Arlene Last-kolb with Moms Stop the Harm. “So having community like this that work with our loved ones, that are helping us, we need that."

Those who died from overdoses were represented by pictures and ribbons at the Manitoba legislature.

Last-Kolb said the number of lives lost due to overdoses in Manitoba is staggering.

“In the last 8 years we've lost 2,531 people. Last year, 418 people. First three months of this year, we've already lost 103," she said.

The groups will also be gathering this evening at the Gone Too Soon Garden on Waterfront Drive to remember lost loved ones.

The Winnipeg sign, Esplanade Riel Bridge and RBC Convention Centre will also be lit up purple in remembrance.