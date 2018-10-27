Manitobans are condemning anti-Semitism and offering prayers after a shooting Saturday at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Penn. left 11 people dead.

The Islamic Social Services Association issued a statement on behalf of Muslim community leaders in Manitoba condemning the attack, calling it a “barbaric and inhumane act of violence perpetrated on innocent worshipers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.”

The statement from executive director Shahina Siddiqui referenced the Quebec City mosque shooting in 2017 and said “Canadian Muslims stand with firm resolve against anti-Semitism, religious bigotry, xenophobia and hate.” It also called on political leaders to combat the rise of radical nationalism.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister tweeted that the attack “is a tragic reminder we must stand together and fight anti-semitism and hate of any kind.”

Other Manitobans also shared responses to social media.