Manitobans are condemning anti-Semitism and offering prayers after a shooting Saturday at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Penn. left 11 people dead.

The Islamic Social Services Association issued a statement on behalf of Muslim community leaders in Manitoba condemning the attack, calling it a “barbaric and inhumane act of violence perpetrated on innocent worshipers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.”

The statement from executive director Shahina Siddiqui referenced the Quebec City mosque shooting in 2017 and said “Canadian Muslims stand with firm resolve against anti-Semitism, religious bigotry, xenophobia and hate.” It also called on political leaders to combat the rise of radical nationalism.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister tweeted that the attack “is a tragic reminder we must stand together and fight anti-semitism and hate of any kind.”

Other Manitobans also shared responses to social media.

Today’s attack is a tragic reminder we must stand together and fight anti-semitism and hate of any kind.



Freedom of religion is a pillar of the peaceful and open societies we have made great sacrifice to defend. To those suffering in Pittsburgh, we mourn with you. — Brian Pallister (@Brian_Pallister) October 27, 2018

The synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh is awful and a terrible example of hate. I’m saying a prayer for the victims & their families and recommitting to working with the Jewish community to combat anti-semitism — Wab Kinew (@WabKinew) October 27, 2018

Anti-Semitism is a major issue, and denial of its existence leads to tragedies like this.

I stand alongside the Jewish community, in solidarity, as we mourn this tragedy, and work towards a future where horrid incidents like this will never happen again.https://t.co/oVYJ7aY00a — Darius MaharajHunter (@dbmhunter) October 27, 2018

My prayers go out to all those affected by the horrid shooting in the synagogue this morning. — Bruce Toews (@Bruce_Toews) October 27, 2018

Thoughts and prayers are with the people of Pittsburgh & especially all who congregate at the Tree of Life synagogue — Rob Pankhurst (@RobPankhurst) October 27, 2018

I can’t imagine sitting at Shabbat service and having a gunman tear through the synagogue. The news from Pittsburg this morning is heartbreaking. https://t.co/PfFalCZSIO — melissa serbin (@melissaserbin) October 27, 2018