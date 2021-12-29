Manitobans over 30 advised to take Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: Reimer

Manitoba health officials are now advising those over 30 who are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to receive the Moderna vaccine instead of the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, made the announcement during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, saying Moderna should be the preferred choice.

“Keeping sufficient stock of the Pfizer vaccine available to adolescents and young adults will minimize the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis for this younger age group while maximizing the benefit for all of us,” she said.

Reimer noted that if people feel strongly about receiving Pfizer, they will be able to receive it at their appointment.

“Our advice remains that wherever possible, we recommend people stick with the same mRNA product for all of their doses,” she said, adding if a product is not readily available, either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should be used and vaccination should not be delayed.

PROVINCE RECOMMENDS THIRD DOSE

Reimer also continued to encourage Manitobans to receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine when they’re eligible.

She said the province and health officials are continuing to learn about the effectiveness of vaccines and when it is appropriate to revaccinate.

“This can only be determined after a certain period of time by monitoring the vaccines in the real world,” Reimer said. “This applies to all vaccinations, not just COVID-19. Usually, it takes several years to set up the best vaccination schedule possible. In a pandemic, however, we don’t have years to wait. We need to boost immunity and protection as soon as we possibly can.”

Reimer said studies around the world have shown protection waning following the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, increasing the risk of a breakthrough infection, especially with the Omicron variant spreading.

She added vaccination remains the most effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

All adults aged 18 or older can receive a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine six months following their second dose.

Currently, people who are over 50 years old, and people 18 or older who live in a First Nations community who received their second dose before the end of July are eligible to receive a booster dose.