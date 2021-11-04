Manitobans reminded to be 'winter wise' and prepare vehicles for colder weather

WINNIPEG -

It might not feel like winter just yet, but it is November, which means the cold weather is just around the corner.

CAA Manitoba is reminding people to be ready for the first snowfall.

Heather Mack, the manager of government community relations for CAA Manitoba, said Manitobans are being encouraged to be, "winter wise."

"It's time to prepare your vehicle by installing winter tires and getting your battery checked by a professional," she said in a news release.

CAA said winter tires help make the challenges of winter driving easier by providing better handling, stability, and braking.

"Winter tires stay flexible in cold temperatures – whether or not there's snow on the ground – giving you better traction…this may reduce your stopping distance by a few feet which can be the reason for preventing a collision."

CAA is also encouraging people to get their vehicle batteries tested to ensure they are able to perform throughout the winter.

"Even a fully charged battery can lose power when the temperature dips below 0° Celsius."

If you aren't sure if you need a new battery, CAA says people can ask that it be checked when your tires are changed or look for some signs that your battery might not be at full power.

The signs include a slow crank when trying to start your vehicle, headlights dimming when your vehicle is idling, the digital systems powering down quickly, a grinding, clicking or buzzing noise is heard when the ignition is turned on, and your vehicle stalling "It's important to have your car battery tested in the fall to ensure it's ready for the winter,” the organization said.