

CTV News Winnipeg





With the long weekend ahead and boating season in full swing, Manitobans are being reminded of the importance of sobriety while boating.

According to a news release from the Canadian Safe Boating Council and Lifesaving Society of Manitoba, impairment is the main contributor in recreational boating accidents. It also notes in Manitoba, alcohol plays a part in 58 per cent of boating-related deaths.

“That 23 per cent higher than the national average,” it says. “Impaired boating is 100 per cent preventable.”

The two organizations, with support from Winnipeg police, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and RCMP, have launched the campaign Operation Dry Water to highlight the importance of boating while sober. It says the goal of the campaign is to reduce the number of impairment-related accidents and fatalities, and to help create safer environment for recreational boating.

“We know Manitobans love to get out on the water during the summer months, and they also love relaxing while on vacation,” said Lifesaving Society Manitoba water smart coordinator Christopher Love in the release.

“But think ahead and save the party until you are off the water for the day. Boating sober means you are much less likely to become a statistic.”

If someone is caught boating impaired they can be charged with impaired operation of a vessel, even if it’s a human-powered boat. The organizations note that in Manitoba someone can lose their driving privileges if found boating impaired.