WINNIPEG -- As the weather warms up, more birds have been spotted in the air and on the ground.

Doctor Nicola Koper, conservation biology at the University of Manitoba, said this is the beginning of bird migration, so Manitobans will be seeing and hearing more birds.

She added with less pollution and fewer people travelling, its possible more birds will enter the area.

"We do know that birds have to adapt to a lot of traffic noise. Some of the things they do are sing louder and more often. They even change their songs to sing at a higher frequency," said Koper.

"They may not need to make those behaviour adjustments because we don't have that much traffic this year, and it might be that some species that avoid going to those areas won't avoid going to those areas anymore."

As our feathered friends come back, Koper said now is a good time to decorate windows to prevent birds from flying into them.

"It's a great activity to get kids involved in; environmental conservation as well as art and keeps them busy at the same time," she said.

Koper suggested using colours that are different from the background, like white shapes on the windows. Or use something that can be easily removed from a window like liquid chalk or soap.