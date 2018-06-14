

CTV Winnipeg





A pair of Manitobans will be setting sail on the Great Lakes this summer to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s disease.

“Even though there are limitations caused by Parkinson’s it doesn’t mean you have to give up on your dreams and particularly in retirement,” said Darlene Hildebrand, one of the two participants.

Hildebrand and Steve Van Vlaenderen will be sailing from the western-most point of Lake Superior to Sarnia, Ont., this summer. Then next summer they will be continuing their voyage from Sarnia to Montreal.

The goal of the mission is to get people to better understand the disease.

“Regardless of what you’re trying to do, painting, walking, gardening, any type of sports, give it an effort. It’ll all help,” said Steve Van Vlaenderen, who has Parkinson’s disease.

Their expedition begins on June 22.