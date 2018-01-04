Dozens of people reported seeing a green fireball light up the sky over Manitoba Wednesday night.

The event was widely seen. The International Meteor Organization has received dozens of reports of a fireball being visible shortly before 9:30 p.m. from Manitoba, Ontario, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

People also shared their accounts to social media.

The fireball’s flash was captured on security footage in South Junction and Beaudette Manitoba.

The timing of the fireball coincides with the Quadrantids meteor shower, which is active annually from the end of December to mid-January.

Scott Young from the Manitoba Museum encourages anyone who saw the fireball to report it on the International Meteor Organization’s website.

