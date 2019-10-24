WINNIPEG -- Rising rates of property crime and violent crime across the province have some people taking matters into their own hands.

Growing frustration over brazen thefts in rural areas southwest of Winnipeg prompted residents to start their own patrol group.

And in Winnipeg the meth epidemic has many people on edge, looking for any way to protect themselves and their property.

Transcona resident Don Williamson and his wife bought two fat bikes five weeks ago with the hope of getting into a new activity.

A theft at their home temporarily put the brakes on that plan.

"We had them for a week,” said Williamson. “They were chained up here, we went to the lake, came home… somebody had cut the locks and took the bikes."

Like many others across the province, the Williamsons had become victims of property crime.

Rates going up

Numbers from Statistics Canada show that in 2017 there were 69,986 property crimes in Manitoba, rising to 75,580 incidents last year – an increase of 6.65 per cent.

Winnipeg police have blamed the methamphetamine epidemic for the city's growing rate of property crime and violence.

Across the province, Stats Canada has recorded a slight increase in violent crimes, from 26,524 incidents in 2017 to 26,993 in 2018.

In Baldur, Man., Mike Johnson said over the Thanksgiving long weekend someone walked in through the unlocked door of his home while his family slept inside.

Johnson woke up early in the morning to find his front door open and noticed his daughter's vehicle had been stolen. The keys were inside the house, the vehicle was later found abandoned.

"Everybody's on high alert right now and I don't think we'll let our guard down for quite some time,” said Johnson.

Patrol group helps with armed robbery investigation

Pilot Mound, Man., resident Bill Mantie said curbing crime is top of mind for people living southwest of Winnipeg

"It's unreal, I've never heard of anything like this before,” he said. "Brazen thefts, there's been armed robberies – just a whole lot of suspicious, strange things happening."

Mantie is part of a local patrol group that started in Pilot Mound and surrounding communities as a response to recent concerns over break-ins and thefts.

Members of the patrol group started driving around during the day and at night, on highways and gravel roads, looking for any suspicious activity.

Pilot Mound Home Hardware owner Pat Sutherland said with the nearest RCMP detachment located 20 minutes away, the patrol group is providing a much-needed response to property crime.

"It seems it's everywhere,” said Sutherland. “It's in the towns; it's out on the farms."

On Monday afternoon, the patrol group got involved after a worker at a hotel in nearby Somerset, Man., was held at gunpoint during an armed robbery in broad daylight. Two suspects fled in a stolen vehicle from Portage la Prairie.

The RCMP said officers arrested four people thanks in part to members of the patrol group who helped police track down two of the suspects near Cartwright. Two others were arrested in Crystal City.

RCMP in Crystal City, Man.

"That's pretty scary and it sounds like the people involved were the ones that were seen by volunteers here, and a chase ensued and the arrests were made, which is great," said Sutherland.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen applauds the patrol group's efforts but wants people to be mindful of their own personal safety.

He highlighted recent Manitoba government investments in policing as a way to combat criminal activity, including $2.3 million in the 2019 budget to enhance public safety.

"When it comes to rural policing, we've actually over the last 10 years increased the compliment in terms of RCMP positions by over 70 which represents an 11 per cent increase in staffing in rural Manitoba,” Cullen noted. "Obviously the officers are covering a large territory; we certainly want to make sure they have the resources to respond when people do call, as such we've allocated more money to RCMP resources here in the province."

Transcona couple tracks down stolen bikes

Back in Transcona, Don Williamson said he and his wife suspected who may have stolen their bikes and got them back on their own.

"We put the two and two together,” said Williamson. “We found our own bikes, we got them back on our own and unfortunately there was a lot of crime in the area and a lot of stolen items on that property."

The couple now plans to install security cameras to help put their minds at ease and keep watch on their property.

“We’re just tired of all the theft in the area.”