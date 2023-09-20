Manitobans taking part in protests, counter-protests over LGBTQ2S+ rights in schools

Protests and counter-protests over LGBTQ2s+ rights in school are taking place in Manitoba on Wednesday.

A rally called the ‘1 Million March 4 Children,’ was planned in multiple cities in Canada on Wednesday, including Winnipeg, Brandon, Winkler, Steinbach and Dauphin. The group says they are advocating for the elimination sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum, pronouns, gender ideology, and mixed bathrooms in schools.

Counter-protests are also being planned in Manitoba, including one at the Manitoba Legislative Building in support of LGBTQ2S+ youth.

The Winnipeg Police Service posted on social media that marches could cause temporary street closures and slow down traffic.

Police noted that one group is going from Winnipeg City Hall to Portage and Main and back. Another group is going from The Forks to the Legislative grounds via York Avenue, southbound Main Street, and Broadway.