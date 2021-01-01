WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will get a look inside the province’s new COVID-19 vaccination super site today.

Media outlets will be touring the site today, located inside the RBC Convention Centre.

The province said thousands of appointments have already been made for when it opens on Monday, January 4.

According to the province’s most recent update, about 2,900 first-dose appointments have been made and approximately 3,200 remain available.

The vaccine is still only eligible to certain health-care workers in direct contact with patients.

This is a developing story. More details to come.