

CTV Winnipeg





Manitobans will soon have access to a plethora of additional medications through the Manitoba Pharmacare Program, after the province announced on Thursday it has added 79 to the drug formulary.

“Manitoba’s universal prescription drug benefit program is one of the most comprehensive in the country and these new additions will help families across the province access drug coverage through the program,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen in a news release.

A few of the new drugs that have been added to the list are Lancora, which treats heart failure, and Spinraza, which treats Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy.

Seventy-three of the new drugs are generic medications at different strengths. Friesen noted that these new drugs decrease that amount that would have been spent on higher-cost equivalent medications by $350,000 a year.

Coverage for these 79 drugs starts on Jan. 24, 2019.

Of the 79 drugs added, 73 are generic medications at different strengths. The minister said the additions reduce the amount that would have otherwise been spent on higher-cost equivalent drugs by $350,000 annually, allowing that money to be reallocated to coverage for new drugs.

Coverage for the new drugs will be effective on Jan. 24, 2019