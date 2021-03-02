WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will be providing further details today regarding the next phase of reopening.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 11 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Last week, Roussin announced the province’s proposed plan, which included changes to the rules for household gatherings and group fitness classes.

The province said it would implement the possible changes in two phases over a period of six weeks, beginning on March 5 and again on March 26.

“It’s likely that it would still be a three-week evaluation of those orders,” Roussin said.

“It’s just that some, or all of these recommendations, may make it to the next iteration, they may make it to the three weeks following that.”

Some of the proposed changes include:

Having households choose from two options – they can continue to designate two visitors for their home or they can designate a second household to visit each other;

Outdoor gatherings increased to 10 people;

Allowing any type of business to operate, excluding indoor theatres, indoor concert halls, casinos and bingo halls;

Increasing capacity limits at restaurants, retail stores and malls;

Allowing gyms and fitness centres to give group instruction or classes at 25 per cent capacity and with physical distancing measures in place; and

Increasing capacity limits at places of worship.

These potential changes would be implemented across all of Manitoba, which would remain under the red or critical level on the pandemic response system.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.