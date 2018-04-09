

CTV Winnipeg





Manitobans have been deeply affected by the 15 lives lost in the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy. Three days following the fatal collision, much of the sorrow is turning to tribute.

On porches and doorsteps in Winnipeg and across Canada, families are putting hockey sticks out for Humboldt to ease the heartbreak.

It's a small gesture spearheaded by Winnipeg Jets broadcaster Brian Munz who was inspired by a photo sent to him.

"I just thought, you know what — that’s something special. So I put a stick outside my door and it kinda just went from there. When I woke up, couldn't believe how it spread overnight," said Munz.

Out of devastating loss in Saskatchewan, Manitoba is showing love.

From vigils to raising money, to wearing green and yellow in solidarity

So moved by the outpouring of support, the Pembina Trails School Division asked staff at more than 30 schools to lower flags out of respect for those touched by the tragedy.

At Acadia Junior High, the school made it a mission to recognize the tragedy, making ribbons, a multi-media presentation with information about the events, and holding a moment of silence.

Students and staff at Acadia Junior High are wearing green and yellow to show for #HumboldtBroncos. About $500 has been raised so far. Money is going to the GoFundMe set up for victims and families. #ctvwpg pic.twitter.com/YWlDiMVvH4 — Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) April 9, 2018

“It's really sad, especially because Saskatchewan is right beside Manitoba,” said grade eight student Brooke Sullivan.

"I think it shows them that there are also other people that are watching out for them," said grade 8 student Kazz Cooper.

At West Kildonan Collegiate, coaches, teachers and students wore green to show their support.

"To be members of a team, to have that bond and to have that ripped apart, I think kids can emphasize," said teacher and football coach Corbin Boughen.

Grade 10 and 11 students are organizing a fundraising drive to contribute to a GoFundMe campaign that has already raised more than six million dollars.

Bake and bracelet sales and a 'Jersey Day' on Thursday is in the works.

"This could happen to anyone, they are close to my age and I’ve been on trips like that before," said grade 10 student Jessica Leighton.

"I think the end goal is to help the families as much as possible because we really feel for them,” said grade 10 student Sydney Tuck.

‘Gives you a little bit of hope’: Nipawin Hawks player from Steinbach

Steinbach's Thomas Lenchyshyn played on the Steinbach Pistons with Winnipegger Matthieu Gomercic, who survived the crash.

Now with the Nipawin Hawks, Lenghyshyn was getting ready to play against the Humboldt Broncos the night of the collision.

He said seeing so much support from his home province and beyond means a lot.

“It's good to the see the whole world reaching out,” said Lenghyshyn. “With prayers and thoughts, it gives you a little bit of hope almost.”