WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba doctor is reminding people that they should continue to see doctors for health issues other than COVID-19 during the pandemic.

“Some research that we did approximately two weeks ago showed that up to 70 per cent of primary care physicians reported more than a 55 per cent drop in the number of patients with a chronic medical condition seeking care from their physician,” said Dr. Fourie Smith, president of Doctors Manitoba, on Tuesday, describing this statistic as a concerning trend.

Smith urges any Manitoban with a medical condition to call a physician’s office to determine whether they need to see a doctor. He said from there they’ll be notified whether they will have a virtual appointment or if the doctor wants to see them in person.

“The message is please contact the physician’s office if you’re uncertain and allow us to guide and advise you whether you should see us and how soon that should take place,” he said.

WORRY OVER DOCTORS’ OFFICES

As for people who are worried about going into a doctor’s office during the pandemic, Smith said it’s human nature to be concerned.

“We all think the last place we want to be in a pandemic is the doctor’s office,” he said.

Smith noted that community clinics are meticulously cleaned, surfaces are wiped down on the hour every hour, and waiting room seating is spaced out.

“When you come into the clinic it’s going to look a little different, as physicians’ offices take all the necessary precautions to make sure that we follow the best practices in terms of keeping our patients safe,” he said, adding that doctors will be wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) to make sure they provide care in a safe way.

NOT JUST FOR CHRONIC CONDITIONS

Smith recommended that people continue to see doctors during the pandemic for day-to-day ailments and not just chronic illnesses.

“Medicine doesn’t read any handbook or rulebook. For every condition I can tell you the complication that can go with it.,” he said.

Smith urged Manitobans to not Google their health conditions and self-diagnose, but rather see a doctor and allow them to objectively evaluate.

“Please do not guess where you’re health is concerned,” he said.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube and Rahim Ladhani