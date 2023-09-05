Manitobans urged to take precautions amid poor air quality

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning Manitobans to take precautions as the province continues to experience “very poor air quality” due to wildfire smoke.

This warning comes as the weather agency issued a special air quality statement on Tuesday morning for a number of communities in Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Brandon, Dauphin and Portage la Prairie.

According to ECCC, northern Manitoba should see the worst of the smoke gradually clear out on Tuesday, while conditions should improve by Wednesday morning for southern Manitoba.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the air quality health index in Winnipeg is at 10, which means it is high risk.

Manitobans are being warned that wildfire smoke can be harmful to your health, even at low concentrations. Those at higher risk include people with lung disease, older adults, kids, pregnant people, and those who work outside.

You should stop any outdoor activities and contact a health-care provider if you experience shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, dizziness or chest pains.

ECCC offers the following tips for staying safe during the smoke conditions: