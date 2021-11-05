Manitobans who rescued kids from river among recipients of Rescue and Honour Awards
Nineteen Manitobans are being recognized for their quick thinking heroics.
The Rescue and Honours Awards recognize Manitobans who stepped up to rescue others, many of whom they did not even know.
Among those honoured were Roger Poirier and Vince Janzen who rescued nine people, including six children, after their canoes capsized on the Lee River.
"They all had lifejackets on, but they were getting really cold and they could hardly stay above water kind of thing, you know?” Poirier told CTV News Winnipeg.
“So then I pick them all up one at a time. Then as I'm going to the other people in the water, I phoned Vince."
Janzen recalls answering the call, and hearing a very stressed out Poirier on the line.
"We ran down there and start to try and get them warming up," Janzen said.
Other winners included conservation officers Ian Van Nest and Rory Macllelan who rescued six people on an inflatable raft pushed off-shore by strong winds at St. Ambroise Beach, Man.
Awards are given out by Lifesaving Society Manitoba along with Manitoba's Lieutenant Governor Janice Filmon.
Former premier Gary Filmon filled in on her behalf.
The full list of recipients is:
Rescue Commendation Award
Recognizes individuals who acted with resourcefulness and courage to aid an individual in distress in a water related rescue.
- Vince Janzen
- Roger Poirier
- Candace Legault
- Ken Skinner
- Matt Skinner
- Susan Skinner
- Kaela Tucker
- Allyson Demski
- Renata Bandel
- Myron Moszynski
- Chris Feakes
- Trevor Halgren
- Sadiq Husain
- Rory Macllelan
- Braden Van Aert
- Darcy Postlethwaite
MG Griffiths Award
Presented to Lifesaving Society Award holders who perform a rescue.
- Matthew Haarsma
- Brooke Harley
- Ian Van Nest