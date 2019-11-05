WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said the province is working with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries and law enforcement to come up with solutions to curb the brazen Liquor Mart thefts. He says Manitobans won’t have to wait long to see the results.

During a press conference Tuesday, Cullen addressed the growing concern around the liquor store thefts.

“Clearly we want to address this as soon as possible,” Cullen said. “We’ve come up with some solutions. I think that Manitobans will see some satisfactory results in the very near future.”

Cullen did not specify what these solutions entail, or when exactly Manitobans will be seeing the results.

VIDEO SURVEILLANCE HELPING TO BUILD CASES AGAINST OFFENDERS

Over the past year, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries has been implementing a number of strategies to try and deter the thieves. From showing ID upon entry, to banning large bags and backpacks in some stores, to putting bottle locks on products, to bringing on a team of loss prevention officers and special duty constables from the Winnipeg Police Service.

The crown corporation has also equipped the Liquor Marts with video surveillance systems. It’s these video systems Cullen said will lead to arrests.

“We have surveillance cameras at Manitoba Liquor Marts, so we will be going back using those surveillance tapes and we will be able to determine which individuals are repeat offenders,” Cullen said. “Our crown prosecutors are doing extensive work in terms of making sure that we can build cases for these individuals that are causing havoc.”

Cullen said it is up to the crown prosecutors to build the cases and bring them before a judge, who will determine their outcome.

PENALTIES VARY BEFORE THE COURTS

In October, CTV spoke with Chris Gamby of the Criminal Defence Lawyers Association of Manitoba, who said people caught shoplifting and charged with theft under $5,000 are unlikely to face jail time. Though depending on the severity of the case, the accused could face up to two years in custody.

“Liquor Marts have high-definition quality video,” said Gamby. “I think that it’s likely in many of these cases, especially when there’s brazenness to turn around and try and sell them [bottles of liquor] on Facebook later that they’re going to get caught and they may in fact look at a period of incarceration.”

JUSTICE MINISTER TALKS METH EDUCATION

Cullen said there is more work to be done when it comes to the problem of methamphetamine in the province.

“Obviously we’re trying to deal both on the enforcement side and then obviously on the treatment side as well, but to us education is something that we probably haven’t been paying enough attention to,” Cullen said.

Cullen said the province has been looking at a number of different avenues to bolster the education.

“We have said that we are going to look at the curriculum, the school curriculum, and see if there is an opportunity there to make sure youth are informed about the detriments of using, in particular, meth, but other illicit drugs,” Cullen said.

