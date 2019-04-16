Featured
Manitou woman, 82, dead after car crash involving semi-trailer
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 12:14PM CST
An 82-year-old woman died on Monday after police say her vehicle drove into oncoming traffic in Manitou, Man.
RCMP said they responded to the collision on Highway 3 at Front Avenue around 5 p.m.
Mounties said the investigation shows a vehicle made an eastbound turn onto the highway and into oncoming traffic, ultimately crashing into a semi-trailer that was driving westbound.
The 82-year-old woman driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle’s passenger, an 87-year-old man, was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition. The 24-year-old woman who was driving the semi-trailer wasn’t hurt.
RCMP said drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash.
Officers as well as a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.