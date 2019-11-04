WINNIPEG -- A recall has been issued across Canada for a variety of fresh-cut vegetables due to a possible Listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted the new information on Sunday as an update to an earlier Listeria recall.

Food items included in the recall are:

Mann’s products that include: veggie trays, broccoli coleslaw and various types of cauliflower and kale, as well as Mann’s Crave a Bowl, Mann’s Family Favourites, Mann’s Nourish Bowls, Mann’s Organic and Mann’s Snacking Favourites;

Western Family products include: broccoli slaw and a sweet kale salad kit; and

Sysco Imperial products include the veggie power blend.

The products in the recall mostly contain broccoli or cauliflower, but some of the affected products contain kale, brussel sprouts, corn, carrots, green beans and a variety of vegetable trays and blends.

These products were sold nationally and all had best before dates up to and including Nov. 16. A full list of the products in the recall is available on the CFIA website.

Consumers are instructed to not buy or eat any of the products listed in the recall, and distributors and food service establishments are being asked to cease selling or using them.

There have been no reported illnesses connected to these products yet.