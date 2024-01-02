Manslaughter charge laid after assault victim dies: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have arrested a man for manslaughter after the victim of an assault in early December died of his injuries.

Winnipeg police said 59-year-old Floyd Flett was assaulted on December 9. Police were called to the 100 block of the Disraeli Freeway where they found Flett and took him to hospital by ambulance.

Police said Flett remained in hospital where he later died of his injuries on Dec. 26, 2023.

Police said after consulting the Crown, a charge of manslaughter was authorized and police took a 30-year-old man into custody for manslaughter as well as other weapons-related charges. Police did not release the name of the man arrested, but said it will be released later for 'investigational purposes.'

Police said they have not determined the relationship between the two men.