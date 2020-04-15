WINNIPEG -- A 25-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter, after the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl on Waywayseecappo First Nation over the weekend, according to RCMP.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) went to a home on the First Nation following the report of a shooting.

Once on the scene, officers found a 15-year-old girl with a gun shot wound. She was taken to hospital where she died.

On Sunday, RCMP officers charged Lawrence Jade Shingoose, from Waywayseecappo, with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death with a firearm, careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon contrary to order.

Police said he is in custody.

None of the charges against him have been tested in court.